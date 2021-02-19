Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Research Report 2022

The application of aluminum composite panels in various kinds of structures around the world is spurring the expansion of the market in a major way. Market reports linked to the construction industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to grow with a 6% CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The growing construction levels globally are contributing to a rise in aluminum composite panels which is expected to benefit the market in the coming years. The increasing number of corporate houses and commercial buildings is anticipated to motivate the aluminum composite panels market. Moreover, the rising construction activities are expected to create positive opportunities for the development of the aluminum composite panel market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the aluminum composite panel market is carried out on the basis of type, coating base, application, and region. On the basis of type, the aluminum composite panel market is segmented into anti-bacterial, fire resistant and anti-static. On the basis of coating base, the aluminum composite panel market is segmented into polyethylene (PE) and polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF). Based on application, the aluminum composite panel market is segmented into advertising boards, building & construction, and transportation. The regions considered in the aluminum composite panel market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region-based analysis of the aluminum composite panel market comprises of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of world. The Asia Pacific is the principal region in the market and is anticipated to develop with a positive CAGR through the forecast period. It is owing to nations such as Japan, China, Australia, and India, where the investment in the building & construction industry is elevated owing to rapid industrialization. Additionally, enhancing financial conditions in the region is also backing the expansion of the market. The North American region is anticipated to witness reasonable growth through the forecast period, owing to the growing usage of aluminum composite panels for cladding and decorative applications to promote better insulation.

Competitive Analysis

The chances for growth in the market are demonstrating ample area for progress in the forecast period. The competitive viewpoint for the market is expected to expand considerably in the approaching period. The advances in the market are expected to be encouraged by the escalation in investments and product developments. The market contestants find themselves in a favorable place with the ability to deal with the speed of change. The competitors are avidly tackling the challenges to development and are making strategies that can lead to an advantageous overall effect on the market’s growth. The market pros are making efforts to establish strong value chains that can bring in amplified profits. The perceived tendency for the market’s advance has enhanced following the improved approachability to encouraging aspects of the market.

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China), American Building Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (Japan), Yaret Industrial Group (China), Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co., Ltd. (China), and Msenco Metal Co., Ltd. (China) are a few of the significant companies functioning in the aluminum composite panel market.

Industry Updates:

Dec 2018 Oman has launched it’s first-ever aluminum composite panel (ACP) that will be located in Northeast Oman. The plant, situated in the Misfah Industrial Area, symbolizes Oman’s foremost building material firm Mohammed Riaz and Partners group’s latest foray into the sustainable building materials market.



