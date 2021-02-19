Global Aircraft Seating Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Seating Market is accounted for $7.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $19.46 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Increase in aircraft orders, rise in air travel, and rise in low-cost carriers are the key factors driving the market growth. However, alternative modes of transportation and economic slowdown are restraining the market growth. The emerging markets such as China and India

provide vast growth opportunities for the aircraft seating market, due to increase in air travel in these countries. Factors such as volatility in fuel prices, safety, reliability and comfort are the major challenges faced by the aircraft seating market.

Some of the key players in the market include Aviointeriors, B/E Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Optimares, Expliseat, Aero Seating Technologies, Thompson Aero Seating, Geven, Zodiac Aerospace, Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems, Aviationscouts GmbH, Sogerma S.A, ZIM Flugsitz GmbH, Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd and HAECO Americas.

Fit Type Covered:

Retrofit

Linefit

Seat Types Covered:

First Class

Suite Class

Economy Class

Business Class

Premium Economy Class

Aircraft Type Covered:

Regional Transport

Very Large

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Component Covered:

Foams & Fittings

Seat Actuators

Other Components

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements