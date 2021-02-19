Impact on RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 32 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. RTD alcoholic beverages are ready to consume drinks containing low amounts of alcohol. The entrance of new market players in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market is increasing the challenges faced by the existing players.

Manufacturers of RTD alcoholic beverages are facing threats due to the implementation of stringent regulations and amendments in laws and taxation policies. For instance, in South Africa, spirit coolers can only be sold at liquor stores and cannot be consumed by people under the age of 18.

However, the rising demand for innovative flavors in RTD alcoholic beverages by millennials is expected to render lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Covid-19 Impact on RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Diageo PLC (UK), Pernod Ricard SA (France), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

