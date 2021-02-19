Global DNA Sequencing Market research Report 2023

DNA Sequencing Market Research Report: By Type (Workflow Products and Others), By Product (Sequencing Services and Others), By Technology (Semiconductor Sequencing and Others), By Application (Diagnostics and Others), End-Users— Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global DNA sequencing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the DNA sequencing market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 17.64 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The DNA sequencing method is used to determine the order of the nucleotide bases adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine in a molecule of DNA. The DNA sequencing market is driven by factors such as growing requirement of breeders for animals and plant production, development in technology, increasing research and development, growing prevalence of cancer, and growth in liquid biopsy applications.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The drivers of the DNA sequencing market are adoption of precision medicine, growth in complimentary industries and applications such as biotechnology, forensic biology, virology and molecular biology. Projects such as human genome project and the growing adoption of genetics for livestock and agriculture research is providing new avenues for the market.

Next generation sequencing finds extensive use in cancer research due to its advantages over traditional genomic analysis methods such as ability to measures real time nucleotides addition to a DNA molecule low cost, high accuracy, speed, and precision, low sample requirements. Development of the DNA field-effect transistor (DNAFET) is opening up another vista for the market. DNAFET uses field-effect exploiting the partial charges of DNA molecules which functions as a biosensor. DNAFET measures charge distribution on complementary DNA strands, and converts them into current transport through the semiconductor transducer.

Restraints

The restraints include high cost of development and maintenance, nascent state of the technology, concerns about data safety, ethical considerations and others.

Segments:

The global DNA sequencing market is segmented on the basis of devices, process, technology, applications, technique, end users and regions so as to gain an accurate assessment of the market.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as instruments, consumables and others. The instruments is sub segmented into sequencers, bioreactors, and others. The consumables is sub segmented into reagents and chemicals, laboratory wares, and other.

Based on the process the market has been segmented into sample preparation, sequencing, data analysis, and others.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as chain terminator DNA sequencing, next generation DNA sequencing, and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, livestock research, agriculture research, and others.

Based on the technique, the market has been segmented as ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, synthesis sequencing (SBS), ligation sequencing, single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), chain termination sequencing, Nano pore sequencing and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, forensics, genomics and livestock’s, academics and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Regional analysis:

North America followed by Europe accounts for the largest market share owing to developed innovation ecology, large buying power, faster adoption of technology, and presence of major players. The compulsory screening for new burns and presence of orphan diseases drugs reimbursement also charges the market. Genetic modified foods industry is also providing the market with a major impetus.

Europe is dominated by U.K., Germany, and France is the second largest market. The market is anticipated to shift to Asia Pacific which is estimated to be the fastest growing region led by Japan, China and India. The Middle East and Africa market are expected to deliver moderate growth led by the Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Industry News:

February, 2014 − Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Life Technologies Corporation for USD 76.13

Mar, 2016 – Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix

Jan, 2015 – Adaptive Biotechnologies acquired Sequenta

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key players:

Major players profiled in the report are Perkin Elmer, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens AG, Illumina, Agilent Technologies Inc., Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences, Johnson & Johnson, Deep Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Eppendorf, Tecan, and Thermo Scientific, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Beckman Coulter and others.

