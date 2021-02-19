Impact on Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dietary Supplements Market for dietary supplements is capitalizing on the fitness revolution where more people are embracing a healthy way of life. The Google trends show surge in health-related queries in countries which were not much focused towards healthcare before. People are opting for dietary supplements to meet the deficiency of nutrients in their food.

Factors such as rise in disposable income, standardization of lifestyle, increased investments by market operators, changing healthcare habits; rising population, increased awareness etc. are key drivers of the growth of the market. Other major factors that are leading to multiplied value of market are assurance of meeting the everyday nutritional requirements of consumers, prevalence of diseases such as, blood pressure, malnutrition, obesity, etc. The rising costs of medical treatments are pushing the consumers to spend towards preventive healthcare. Consumers choose dietary supplements to stay fit and healthy so that they can avoid expensive medical treatments that would have been required otherwise.

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dietary Supplements Market are products containing essential elements such as Vitamins, Herbals and Botanicals, Minerals, Amino Acids and Enzymes which supports good health and supplement the diet. They help to enhance the body functioning which could not be achieved in adequate amount through regular diet. Dietary supplements are available holding multiple nutrients as well as in the form of individual nutrients.

Reports on aging population suggest that the number of people over 60 years will be double by 2050. This is one of the key drives of the dietary supplements market growth as these supplements are elixirs of extended longevity for the senile population that forms a major part of the customer base. The development of NUTRACEUTICALS and pharmaceuticals sectors has further expedited the adoption of dietary supplement products. Factors that might hamper the growth of global dietary supplements market are insufficient knowledge about dosages, side effects of some products, false claims by organizations, etc.

Major Key Players Updates

A paradigm shift of consumers’ interest towards a healthy lifestyle has infused healthy and fierce competition among the players of the dietary supplements market. The enterprises that are taking part in the market competition are persistently endeavoring to strengthen their foothold in the growth of the market by expanding their robust portfolio of products. The development of competition can also be attributed to increased investments by the players for undertaking research projects. Some options and opportunities opted by market players to gain edge over others are, innovation, patents, competitive pricing, etc.

