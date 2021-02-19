Impact on Used Cooking Oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Used Cooking Oil Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.03% to reach USD 895.1 Million by 2025. Used cooking oil is an oil which have been used for cooking or frying in the food processing industry, hotels, restaurants, catering, and at a consumer level in households. This used cooking oil is collected, refined, and brought into various use, which is the best example of waste management.

They can be refined into different types of biofuels, which are further used for power generation and heating. Moreover, it is utilized as a high energy feed additive in various livestock feeding products. These benefits have opened the doors for used cooking oil in the market. Furthermore, increasing number of restaurants and hotels are driving the used cooking oil market.

Major Key Players Analysis

The health benefits associated with used cooking oil can supplement the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the number of fast food joints, restaurants, and quick service restaurants propel the market growth. On the other hand, high costs of raw materials are anticipated to undermine the market growth. Furthermore, detrimental health effects prompted by unrestricted consumption of used cooking oils are major factors that thwart its adoption globally.

Some prominent key vendors that compete in the Covid-19 Impact on Used Cooking Oil Market are Darling Ingredients (U.S.), OLLECO (U.K.), Uptown Biodiesel Limited (U.K.), Argent Energy (U.K.), GREENERGY International Ltd (U.K.) and Proper Oils (U.K.)

Market Segmentation

Used Cooking Oil is refined into different types of biofuels, used for heating as well as power generation. Steady growth in the demand for biofuel will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period (2017-2025).

With that in mind, biodiesel manufacturers are favoring restaurants as a primary source of used cooking oil which helps in the growth in the number of restaurants and fast food joints in the market. Additionally, increasing focus on advancing animal health among customers is steering the used cooking oil market. On top of that, government regulations supporting clean energy applications can lead to a remarkable boost in the market. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts in their report that all these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.8% of used cooking oil during the forecast period.

