Global Breast Imaging Market research Report 2023

The key players participating in the share analysis of the global breast imaging market are General Electric Company (U.K.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Gamma Medica, Inc. (U.S.), and Sonocine, Inc. (U.S.).

Market Synopsis:

Rising prevalence of tumors and cancers among the women is encouraging the development of a market for dealing with the issues faced by them. The increasing population of females in conjunction with rising healthcare expenditures is expected to unleash developmental opportunities to the markets dealing with the health disorders found in women. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a study on the global Breast Imaging Market to assess its prospects. The analysis reveals that the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the review period 2017 to 2023.

Breast cancer is one of the widely present cancers with a high fatality rate. Around 200,000 new cases are registered every year, as per stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). This has encouraged the leaders in the healthcare industry to research & develop advanced devices focused on women health. It is projected to motivate the growth trends in the breast imaging market over the next few years.

Breast imaging is gaining traction for the assessment of tumors. Women are getting increasingly aware of the health disorders which has generated demand for early detection of diseases. It is expected to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the global breast imaging market in the years to come. However, the stigma associated with these diseases in developing nations restricts women from accessing medical facilities. This, in turn, is anticipated to undermine market growth over the next few years.

Segmentation

The global breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into PET, mammography, CT, MRI, breast biopsy, tactile imaging, ultrasound, and others. Mammography is further segmented into 3D mammography, film-screen mammography, Full-field digital mammography (FFDM), scintimammography or molecular breast imaging, and others. Breast biopsy is further segmented into ultrasound-guided core biopsy, image-guided breast biopsy, tactic core biopsy, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma, breast cancer diagnosis, post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas is the largest market for breast imaging. The region is burdened with the rising patient population of breast cancer. On the other hand, the technological advancements in the healthcare sector of the region are skyrocketing. Thus, a healthy growth trajectory has been forecasted for the breast imaging market in the region.

Asia Pacific is witnessing developments in healthcare technology, which is expected to augment breast imaging market in the region. The economic development in the region is likely to have a positive influence on the growth trends of the market in the forthcoming years.

