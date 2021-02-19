Global Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software Research Report 2025

Global Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Utilities' Customer Information System (CIS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

CIS Infinity

Cayenta

Datalogic

efluid

EnergyCIS

Fluentgrid

Gentrack

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utilities’ Customer Information System (CIS) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

.

