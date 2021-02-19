Impact on Dairy Cream Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market is projected to be valued at USD 18,722.1 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. Dairy cream is composed of a high-fat layer skimmed from the top of the milk before homogenized. The demand for dairy cream has been increasing at a moderate pace across the globe over the last few years.

However, the increasing adoption of vegan and plant-based protein products around the world is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The rising consumer demand for organic dairy cream products is expected to create a growth opportunity for dairy cream manufacturers.

Key Players

Market Research Future Identified Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF/Amul) (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US), Lactalis Group (France), Royal FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. (Netherlands), Agropur (Canada), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), and Organic Valley (US) as the Key Players in the Global Dairy Cream Market.

Segment Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market has been Segmented Based on Type, End-Use, and Region. By Type, the market has been divided into thickened cream & whipping cream, fresh cream, sour cream, and others. The thickened cream & whipping cream segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period.

Thickened cream is matured and sawn with lactic ferments. The cream is matured in the tank to acidify, thicken, and intensify the taste. The thickened cream has a fat content of 55% to 60% and hence is not recommended for cooking as it tends to separate on heating. It is ideal as a filling in desserts.

