Global A2P and P2A Messaging Research Report 2025

Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global A2P and P2A Messaging market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2P and P2A Messaging are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
