Global Disaster Recovery Services Research Report 2025

Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Disaster recovery (DR) is an area of security planning that aims to protect an organization from the effects of significant negative events. DR allows an organization to maintain or quickly resume mission-critical functions following a disaster.

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Zerto

Arcserve

Carbonite

Plan B

Quorum

Zetta

Datto, Inc

IBM

Acronis International GmbH

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

