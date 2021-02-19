Impact on Agricultural Micronutrients Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Forecast

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market has been projected to be valued at USD 7.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2026. Micronutrients play an important role in agriculture by promoting sustainable crop production. Owing to various factors such as continuous fertilization in limited agricultural land, the over-application of fertilizers or manure, and also due to natural calamities, soil tends to lose essential nutrients which causes nutrient deficiencies in the soil and impacts the growth of crops and their nutrient content negatively.

Also read: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2907842/global-asset-performance-management-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

Thus, the continuous rise in demand for nutrition-rich food from the rising population is boosting the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market. The market players are also emphasizing on product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to meet the increasing market demand. For instance, in June 2017, AkzoNobel declared its plan to invest more than USD 12 million in Sweden to expand the production capacity for its chelated micronutrients, which are considered as essential in the agricultural market.

Also read: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1208396/global-asset-performance-management-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

Market USP

Increasing prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies in soil

Growth Opportunities in the Market

High Demand for Cereals & Grains: The cereals & grains segment dominated the global agricultural micronutrients market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the review period. Among all the crops, cereals & grains are the most consumed and account for the largest proportion of agricultural land worldwide. Also, the increasing demand for plant-based foods has further boosted the demand for cereals & grains in food processing industries. Manganese, Copper, and Zinc are the top three micronutrient deficiencies found in cereal crops.

Also read: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3022037/global-asset-performance-management-market-research-report-2025-3/

Deficiency of Zinc in the Soil Across the Globe: In plants, zinc is an essential constituent of many enzymes and proteins and plays a vital role in a wide range of processes, such as growth hormone production and internode elongation. However, Zinc deficiency is probably the most common micronutrient deficiency in crops worldwide, resulting in substantial losses in crop yields.

Product Innovation on Chelated Micronutrients: Non-chelated micronutrients hold a substantial share in the agricultural micronutrients market owing to their high affordability and availability. However, chelated compounds are more stable than non-chelated compounds, and the key players such as AkzoNobel and BASF SE are investing heavily in the innovation of chelated agricultural micronutrients.

\Also read https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1720895/global-asset-performance-management-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

Increasing Adoption of the Fertigation Method: The most common method of micronutrient application for crops is soil application. This method has been traditionally used in many countries and is fast and economical. However, advancements in fertigation technology have increased the adoption of the fertigation method among farmers.

Segmentation

By Type

• Zinc: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Zinc deficiency in soil is one of the most common agricultural problems across the globe. Zinc deficiency is mainly observed in cereal grain crops, the dominant food source for a larger population, especially in developing countries.

• Boron

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2269351/global-asset-performance-management-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)