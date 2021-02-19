Impact on Iot In Integrated Bridge Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

MRFF in its report has profiled Raytheon Company, Consilium, Tokyo Keiki, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen, Praxis Automation Technologies B.V., Marine Technologies, LLC, Transas, Rolls-Royce plc., and Wartsila.

Overview:

As per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market will post 2.95% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) and reach a valuation in excess of USD 6,000 Mn. IBS is witnessing widespread popularity in commercial, naval and cargo ships. It is being increasingly relied upon for controlling navigation systems. Moreover, it allows a greater operation transparency as well as complements communication capabilities.

There has been a substantial uptick in seaborne trade globally. This is creating growth avenues for the global IBS market. Rapid urbanization in fast developing countries and globalization are two of major factors boosting trade between countries from different continents. At the same time, the growing number of military or naval frigates, stealth frigates and aircraft carriers is also driving the growth of the global IBS market.

Increased efforts towards expanding port capacity and development of ports to support the growing maritime trade can be viewed as positive indicators. As businesses seek new markets and strive to tap into unexplored territories, investments grow further in the maritime sector. The aforementioned factors are having a positive impact on the market. Nonetheless, IBS is a capital-intensive technology segment and requires frequent customization for optimum performance. Meanwhile, susceptibility to cyber-attack remains a major technological drawback of IBS.

Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the market based on application and type. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into naval warship and commercial ships. The commercial ships segment is expected to remain highly attractive over the next couple of years. The segment is currently valued at over USD 2,900 Mn and in poised to capture 2.26% CAGR during the assessment period. Demand for commercial ships has increased owing to the rising intercontinental and intracontinental trade activities across the globe.

