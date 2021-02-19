Impact on Iot In Light Weapons Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Key Players:

The key players in the global light weapons market are Arsenal JSCo (Bulgaria), General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems (US), Heckler & Koch GmbH (Germany), Indian Ordnance Factories Organization (India), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), NAMMO AS (Norway), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales SA (France).

Also read: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2910052/global-software-quality-assurance-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2019-2024/

Market Highlights:

The global light weapons market has been segmented based on type, technology, mode of operation, end-user and region.

Based on type, the light weapons market is divided into heavy machine guns, light canons, grenade launchers, infantry mortars, recoilless weapons, man-portable anti-tank systems, man-portable air-defense systems, and other weapons.

Also read: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1209934/global-software-quality-assurance-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2019-2024/

The man-portable anti-tank systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the grenade launchers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The man-portable anti-tank system comprises rocket launchers, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), among others. It offers more lethal and effective defense against almost all land-based vehicles as well as aircraft and helicopters flying at a low altitude.

Also read: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3046990/global-software-quality-assurance-market-research-report-2019-2024/

Based on technology, the light weapons market is divided into guided and unguided. The guided segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the unguided segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The unguided weapons are readily portable and can be easily operated by a single soldier. The unguided weapons include heavy machine guns, grenade launchers and others.

\Also read https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1724547/global-software-quality-assurance-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2024/

Based on mode of operation, the light weapons market is divided into crew-served and individual. The crew-served segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the individual segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The individually operated weapons are typically shoulder-fired or hand-held. Nowadays due to technological advancements, light-weight and durable materials are being used to manufacture these weapons which enable them to be operated by an individual.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2278391/global-software-quality-assurance-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2019-2024/

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)