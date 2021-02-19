The Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Grows Incredibly; Confirms Mrfr Unleashing Industry Prognostications Up To 2025

Segment Analysis

The Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market has been segmented by strain and application. The market, based on strain, has been bifurcated into H5, H7, and H9. Based on the application, the avian influenza vaccine market has been segregated into chicken, turkey, duck, and goose.

Regional Analysis

The Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market, based on region, has been divided into the APAC & Middle East, Europe, Americas, and Africa.

The APAC & Middle East is likely to dominate the global avian influenza vaccine market. This can be attributed to the rise in avian influenza outbreaks and various government initiatives for the rapid and effective management of avian influenza in the region. According to a research study published in BioMedCentral in 2018, China, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, Israel, Japan, and South Korea have reported some of the largest outbreaks during the period of 2010–2016. Of these, the highest outbreaks were located in China (13.6%) in 2016. Moreover, high R&D expenditure invested by numerous key market players in the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to drive market growth.

The European market for the avian influenza vaccine is expected to be the second-largest during the review period. The collaborative initiatives of the government and private entities to promote improved animal health are expected to boost the growth of the regional market. For instance, the EU is working closely together with the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in response to the global threat of avian flu. Additionally, the increasing production of veterinary products is also fueling market growth.

The Americas are estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the huge amount of animal welfare and veterinary/animal vaccine research-related activities in the region. For instance, the USGS Alaska Science Center has been a part of the State and Federal interagency team for the detection and response to highly pathogenic (HPAI) viruses in North America. Moreover, growing government support for creating awareness on avian influenza viruses and improving efficiency for the avian influenza vaccine is also positively affecting the market growth.

The market in Africa is expected to witness the lowest growth due to the limited access and availability of the avian influenza vaccine.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market is estimated to reach USD 735.22 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.25% during the assessment period

The APAC & Middle East accounted for the largest share of the global avian influenza vaccine market due to the increasing prevalence of avian influenza

Based on strain, the H5 segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.5% in 2018

Based on application, the chicken segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.1% in 2018

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market— Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Guangdong Wenshi Dahuanong Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Ceva (US), Yebio Bioengineering Co., Ltd (China), Zoetis (US), FATRO S.P.A. (Italy), CAVAC (South Korea), Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (China), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd (China), Merck Animal Health (US), Medion (Indonesia), Avimex Animal Health (Mexico), JOVAC (Jordan), and QYH BIOTECH COMPANY LIMITED (China).