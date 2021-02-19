Impact on Iot In Aerial Refueling Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Key Players:

The key players in the global aerial refueling systems market are Cobham plc (UK), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), Northstar Engineering, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Safran SA (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), and Woodward, Inc. (US).

Aerial Refueling Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market has been segmented based on type, platform, technology, end-user and region.

Based on type, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into tanker aircraft systems and receiver aircraft systems. The tanker aircraft systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the receiver aircraft systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The receiver tanker system encompasses fuel system, probes/receptacles, among other components that enable it to be compatible for aerial refueling operations.

Based on platform, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the rotary-wing segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rotary-wing aircraft have various beneficial factors such as VTOL (Vertical takeoff and landing) capability, ability to hover, ease of control and use low-altitude surveillance, among others.

Based on technology, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into mi probe & drogue system and flying boom systems. The probe & drogue systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period as is comparatively cheaper to install, features various benefits such as ease in refueling, simpler tanker design, and eliminates boom operator.

