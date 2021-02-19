Impact on Iot In Sonobuoy Launcher Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sonobuoy Launcher Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global sonobuoy launcher market are Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada).

Market Highlights

The global sonobuoy launcher market has been segmented based on launch configuration, launch mode, launch platform, and region.

Based on launch configuration, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into single launch system and multiple rotary launch system.

The multiple rotary launch system segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it can eject as much as forty sonobuoys. The aircraft mounted launchers can also be reloaded during flight.

Based on launch mode, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into pneumatic and others. Others include cartridge activated devices (CAD), spring-loaded, mechanical ejectors, and gravity release. The pneumatic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This type of launcher system is being offered by almost all players in the market.

Based on launch platform, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into aircraft and naval vessels. The aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the ships can carry heavier launcher systems and can deploy sonobuoys for maritime patrol, submarine detection, and other applications..

