Impact on Iot In Airline Ancillary Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The global airline ancillary services market has been segmented based on service type, carrier type, and region.

Based on service type, the airline ancillary services market is divided into A la carte features, commission-based products, frequent flyer activities, advertising & other miscellaneous activities.

The a la carte features segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the frequent flyer activities segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these activities are closely aligned with customer retention and hence is widely adopted by both the type of carriers

Based on carrier type, the airline ancillary services market is divided into full service carrier (FSC) and low-cost carrier (LCC). The low-cost carrier segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the full-service carrier segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Nowadays, full-services carriers are also focusing on exploring the benefits of generating revenues through ancillary services.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of new airlines in countries such as China, and India.

