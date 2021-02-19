Impact on Iot In PastaMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Pasta is made up of flour and egg, unleavened dough and produced in a variety of forms, usually served with a sauce which is of Italian origin. Pasta dough is typically made of wheat flour or semolina with durum wheat mainly in the South Italy and soft wheat in the North Italy.

Regionally other grains have been used, including those from rice maize, chickpea flours, and others. Pasta are readily available and offers diverse selection to the consumers as they come in multiple brands. Most consumers prefer dried pasta with no added flavor, although colored dried pasta seasoned with spinach, beetroot or tomato are the popular choices. Traditional varieties such as spaghetti, are the most popular forms.

Product innovation, value-added product and low cost will contribute to positive growth for dried pasta. Thus due to growing demand from various end users globally, the market for pasta is estimated to grow at the rate of about 5.85 % from 2017 to 2023.

Market Forecast

Organized foodservice includes chain and licensed standalone players operating across quick service restaurants, lounges, and cafes that majorly relies on pasta as an ingredient to prepare the final dish. Organized foodservice uses majorly pasta, frozen pasta, and others as the key raw material for preparing food for end customers. Pasta is also known as an efficiency food as this helps in saving preparation time, labor and cost with minimum food wastage. All such factors have resulted in a huge demand of pasta in foodservice industry.

The trend of consumption of pasta began in European countries and it spread to other regions rapidly due to globalization. Looking at the economic development at global level, specifically for BRIC countries, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, convenience trends are likely to remain significant. The increasing consumption of pasta is driven by this desire to create more leisure time which means that consumers like to maximize their free time along with their disposable income and spend more time doing the things they value more. These factors will play a key role in the growth of pasta market at the CAGR of 5.85 % during 2017-2023.

