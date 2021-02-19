Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Johnson and Johnson
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Abbott Laboratories
Sysmex Corporation
Diasorin S.P.A.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immunology
Hematology
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Coagulation
Microbiology
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Laboratory
Home Care
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.