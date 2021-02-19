EVA Copolymer Resin Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

The global EVA Copolymer Resin market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EVA Copolymer Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EVA Copolymer Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of EVA Copolymer Resin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their EVA Copolymer Resin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

Segment by Application

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Application

