Cross-border E-commerce Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Cross-border E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-border E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AliExpress

EBay

Amazon

Taobao

Tmall Global

ETao

JD

Wish

Newegg

Lazada

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Health & Beauty Products

Personal Electronics

Computer Hardware

Jewelry, Gems & Watches

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cross-border E-commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

