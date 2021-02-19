Cross-border E-commerce Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Cross-border E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-border E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AliExpress
EBay
Amazon
Taobao
Tmall Global
ETao
JD
Wish
Newegg
Lazada
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clothes, Shoes & Accessories
Health & Beauty Products
Personal Electronics
Computer Hardware
Jewelry, Gems & Watches
Market segment by Application, split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cross-border E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cross-border E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cross-border E-commerce are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
