pet-ct-scanner Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global PET/CT Scanner market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PET/CT Scanner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET/CT Scanner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PET/CT Scanner in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PET/CT Scanner manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Carestream
ECHO-SON S.A.
Esaote S.P.A.
Fonar Corp
Fujifilm Corp
Hitachi Medical Corp
Hologic Inc
Mindray Medical International LTD
Neusoft Medical Systems
Paramed Medical Systems
Philips Healthcare
Positron Corp
Shenzhen Anke High-Tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Digital PET/CT
Analog PET/CT
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Research Institutes
