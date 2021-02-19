pet-ct-scanner Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global PET/CT Scanner market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET/CT Scanner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET/CT Scanner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PET/CT Scanner in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PET/CT Scanner manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Carestream

ECHO-SON S.A.

Esaote S.P.A.

Fonar Corp

Fujifilm Corp

Hitachi Medical Corp

Hologic Inc

Mindray Medical International LTD

Neusoft Medical Systems

Paramed Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Positron Corp

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Digital PET/CT

Analog PET/CT

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Research Institutes

