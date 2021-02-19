Global Service Procurement Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Summary
The global Service Procurement market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size
Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use
Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region
Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio
Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary
Market Segment as follows:
Key Companies
SAP Fieldglass (US)
Beeline (US)
DCR Workforce (US)
PRO Unlimited (US)
PeopleFluent (US)
Provade (US)
PIXID (France)
Upwork (US)
Field Nation (US)
WorkMarket (US)
Superior Group (US)
Enlighta (US)
TargetRecruit (US)
Key Types
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Key End-Use
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
