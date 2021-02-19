Global Ethylene Glycols Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Ethylene Glycols Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsSummary

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Ethylene Glycol Solutions market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Ethylene Glycol Solutions industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Ethylene Glycol Solutions YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -5.9% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 19003 in 2020 from US$ 20195 million in 2019. The market size of Ethylene Glycol Solutions will reach US$ 23859 in 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2026.

Based on the product type, the Ethylene Glycol Solution is primarily split into

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include:

SABIC

Dow

SINOPEC

Shell

INEOS

ExxonMobil

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lotte Chemical

Ashland

Reliance Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

BASF

EQUATE

Nouryon

Formosa Plastics

LyondellBasell Industries

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd

Xinjiang Tianye

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil and Gas

Automotive & Electronic Products

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Inks and Dyes

Clothing

Others

Analysis on the market view of ethylene glycol solution in China at present

The short-term market is optimistic about the progress of solving the public health emergency and the Saudis once again call for expanding production reduction as soon as possible, the crude oil price stabilizes slightly, has certain boost to the chemical products. PTA Supply, PTA multi-unit load reduction production. Sanfang lane a line load down to 90% , Ningbo Liwan down to 90% , Hengli line 4 down to 50% , Fuhai County down to 60% , Peng Wei load down to 70% after the increase to 90% , PTA start down to 82.67% , but the early accumulation of more, current PTA inventory maintained high. As for the supply of ethylene glycol, the average start-up load of domestic ethylene glycol is about 70.56% , which increased slightly this week. However, the overall start-up level of domestic ethylene glycol is below the middle level, mainly affected by the loss of production profits. The start-up load of oil-based ethylene glycol is about 74.61% ; The starting load of coal-to-ethylene glycol is about 64.67% . Due to the impact of limited logistics and transportation, the short-term storage is small and accumulated, but the inventory pressure is not big. In the later stage, attention is paid to the new production capacity put into operation. In the first quarter, there are about 3.5 million tons of new production capacity put into operation, the supply pressure is expected to increase further if the launch goes smoothly. Demand, affected by public health events downstream polyester and terminal textile industry delayed resumption, polyester overall operating rate fell to 58.66% , terminal textile industry operating rate fell to 10% , short-term fundamentals are empty. It is understood that some of the regulated enterprises in Shengze, Xiaoshan, Herning, Huzhou and other regions that meet the conditions for resuming work have already started around February 10, and other qualified regulated enterprises are expected to resume operation one after another before February 25, business Start Times may be postponed to the end of February or the beginning of March. However, the actual resumption of production still needs to be adjusted according to the situation of staff on duty, late attention February 20, the end of February, March 10 three time periods of the downstream industry opening rate changes. With the later start-up rate is expected to pick up PTA and ethylene glycol vulnerable situation has an opportunity. Technically, the PTA2005 contract maintains a narrow range of strong finishing, KDJ indictors turn up, expected price shocks, the lower test near 4400 support, the upper focus on the pressure near 4650, recommend the interval high throw low suction.

Global Ethylene Glycols Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ethylene Glycols market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Ethylene Glycols Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include SABIC, DowDuPont, Sinopec, Shell, Reliance Industries, Huntsman, BASF, Kuwait Petroleum, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Formosa Plastics, Exxon Mobil, Ineos, Ultrapar, LyondellBasell, etc.