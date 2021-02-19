Global Uveitis Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Uveitis Treatment Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Type (Anterior Uveitis, Intermediate Uveitis, Posterior Uveitis, Others), By Drug Class (Corticosteroids Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressive Drugs) and By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), Forecast to 2025

The global uveitis treatment market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global uveitis treatment market is expected to be valued at USD 764.5 million by 2025, according to the report.

Uveitis is an eye conditions, an inflammation of the middle layer of the eyeball, called the uvea. Uveitis is manifested through symptoms such as redness of the eye, pain, and blurred vision. These are the prime symptoms of uveitis. The disease usually occurs in people aged 20 to 50 and can cause significant distress due to the pain and blurry vision caused by the problem. The growing prevalence of uveitis is the major driver for the global uveitis treatment market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The growing prevalence of uveitis is due to the increasing threat of air pollution, which is a major causative factor for the inflammation of delicate body parts such as the inner regions of the eye. This is likely to remain a major driver for the uveitis treatment market over the forecast period, as growing urbanization around the world is likely to intensify the problem of air pollution in the coming years.

Increasing expenditure on R&D to find solutions for uveitis is likely to be a major driver for the global uveitis treatment market. The increasing awareness about uveitis among the general populace is the key driver for this phenomenon, as this has driven the demand for effective cures for the condition. Increasing product launches in the uveitis treatment market are also likely to remain a major driver for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the widespread use of corticosteroid drugs is likely to be the major restraint on the market, as there are various side effects of corticosteroid drugs that patients want to avoid.

Uveitis Treatment Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global uveitis treatment market include Allergan Plc, Novartis AG, Bausch Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Mylan NV, and Alimera Sciences. Major players in the global uveitis treatment market are likely to

focus on R&D in the coming years, as the demand for various effective treatments for the condition has driven the demand for product innovation. Coming up with new products for the treatment of uveitis is likely to be a major strategy for players in the uveitis treatment market. In October 2018, for example, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), used in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis.

Uveitis Treatment Market Segmentation:

The global uveitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, drug class, end use, and region.

By type, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and others. Anterior uveitis is the largest segment of the global uveitis treatment market. The iris and adjacent tissues are the primary site of anterior uveitis. The topical application of corticosteroid drugs is the major treatment for anterior uveitis.

By drug class, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into corticosteroid drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, and immunosuppressive drugs. Corticosteroid drugs are widely used to treat uveitis and comprise the largest segment of the global market. Corticosteroids are mainly used in acute cases of uveitis, with anti-inflammatory drugs being preferred for chronic cases.

By end use, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest share in the global market.

Uveitis Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold the largest share in the global uveitis treatment market and are likely to retain the major share over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of and awareness about uveitis in the region. On the other hand, the fastest growing regional market for uveitis treatment is Asia Pacific, which is likely to grow into an important regional market for uveitis treatment due to the growing problem of air pollution in the region.

