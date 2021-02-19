Global Lithography Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Lithography Equipment Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsSummary

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Lithography Equipment market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Lithography Equipment industry.

The lithography equipment is the core equipment of the lithography process, with large value content and high technical requirements. As the core equipment of the lithography process, the lithography equipment is also the equipment with the highest technical content in all semiconductor manufacturing equipment, involving many advanced technologies such as precision optics, precision motion, and high-precision environmental control.

The working principle of the lithography equipment: In the IC manufacturing process, the light beam passes through the mask and the lens, compensates the optical error through the objective lens, and exposes the circuit diagram on the silicon wafer with the light-sensitive coating, and then develops it on the silicon wafer.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Lithography Equipment YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -6.7% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 12.7 billion in 2020 from US$ 13.6 billion in 2019. The market size of Lithography Equipment will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The investment in wafer manufacturing equipment is mainly divided into six major types of equipment such as lithography equipment, etching equipment, thin film equipment, ion implantation equipment, wet processing equipment, and process inspection. the lithography equipment is the most invested equipment, accounting for about 30% of the total equipment sales.

With the improvement of the light source and the continuous innovation of the process, the lithography equipment has experienced the development of five generations of products, and each generation has achieved major breakthroughs in the light source, wavelength, equipment, and minimum process nodes.

The light sources used in the first to fourth generation lithography equipment belong to deep ultraviolet light, and the fifth generation EUV lithography equipment uses extreme ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 13.5nm. From the first generation to the fourth generation of lithography equipment, the wavelength is continuously shortened, the process nodes are continuously improved, and the lithography equipment technology gradually moves from backward to mature.

The first generation has been eliminated by the market due to backward technology, and the rest are still being sold. The fifth generation is currently the most advanced technical equipment with a process node of up to 5nm.

According to the sales calculation in the lithography equipment market in 2018, ArF lithography equipment is still the mainstream demand model in the market, ArF immersion accounts for 56%. EUV ranks second, accounting for 21%. ue to the continuous improvement of technical requirements in the future, it is expected that the market share of EUV will continue to increase in the future. Since i-Line belongs to the second generation of lithography equipment, its technology is relatively backward, with a market share of 4.4%.

Lithography equipment are scarce equipment used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, and the market has been in an oligopoly for a long time. According to Gartner statistics, ASML took over 75% of the global market share of lithography equipment in 2018.

ASML is the dominant player in the top lithography market. Among the cumulative shipments of top lithography equipment from 2011 to 2017, EUV is completely monopolized by ASML, with 100% of the sources of shipments, and more than 80% of ArFi lithography equipment are also provided by ASML. Nikon and Canon’s advanced processes are far behind ASML, the main market is in the low-end, the biggest advantage is only cost.

In 2017, less than 300 lithography equipment for wafer manufacturing were shipped globally, of which 198 were shipped by ASML, accounting for nearly 70% of the global market. Among them, there are 11 EUV lithography equipment, 76 ArFi lithography equipment, 14 ArF lithography equipment, 71 KrF lithography equipment, and 26 i-line lithography equipment.

The global leader is ASML in the Netherlands, and others include Nikon in Japan and Canon in Japan. The domestic enterprises engaged in manufacturing integrated circuit lithography equipment are mainly SMEE.

ASML lithography equipment has a wide range, covering from low-end to ultra-high-end products. Canon is mainly concentrated in the panel field, and there is not much participation in the high-end market. SMEE, one of the few lithography equipment manufacturers in China, is a major supplier of LED lithography equipment and is active in the low-end equipment market.

The company’s operating income and net profit have always maintained a high level. Since the launch of EUV equipment in 2016, revenue and net profit have achieved substantial growth.

Although Nikon is far inferior to ASML in chip lithography technology, the current products are still at ArF and KrF light sources, and the price is much lower than ASML. The revenue of lithography machines in 2018 was only US $ 2.1 million.

Canon industrial equipment sales are on the rise overall, but the proportion of lithography equipment is getting lower and lower. In 2017, lithography equipment achieved revenue of US $ 1.74 billion, which was only 17% of ASML revenue in the same period.

ASML has an unshakable dominance in the lithography equipment market. An important reason why Nikon and Canon can’t compete with it is its active R & D and open innovation development ideas. It fully exerts its network innovation advantages in new product development and process improvement. More efficient and flexible than Canon and Nikon’s “island” R & D model.

ASML lithography machine R & D investment peaked in 2009 and began to decline in 2014, but the annual R & D investment is much higher than Nikon and Canon.

From the perspective of downstream customers of leading global manufacturers, lithography machines are mainly used in semiconductor industries such as memory chips. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the global smart phone and other terminal application market sales have declined, which directly affects the demand for memory chips. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the memory chip YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -2.5% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 126.5 billion in 2020 from US$ 129.7 billion in 2019.

Global Lithography Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Mask Aligner

Laser Direct Imaging

Projection

Laser Ablation

Segment by Application

MEMS Devices

Advanced Packaging

LED Devices

Global Lithography Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lithography Equipment market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Lithography Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include Orbotech, USHIO America, ORC Manufacturing, ASML, EV Group, Nikon Corporation, Cannon U.S.A., SUSS MICROTEC, Veeco Instruments, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, etc.