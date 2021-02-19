Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global M2M/IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M/IoT Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Softbank

NTT Docomo

KDDI

SK Telecom

T-Mobile Netherlands

Telstra

Singtel

Vodafone

Plintron

Deutsche Telekom (DT)

Tata Communications

Unlimit

China Mobile International

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria

Aeris

Altice Europe

Amrica Mvil

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

BT Group

Deutsche Telekom

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Iridium

JT Group

KORE Wireless

KPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi–Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

NFC

Cellular

GNSS

EnOcean

Ant+

WHART

Market segment by Application, split into

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Precision Farming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M/IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M/IoT Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M/IoT Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

