Global Electronic Special Gases Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

SummaryElectronic Special Gases are high-purity gases used during the processes to produce semiconductors, liquid crystal panels, LEDs, solar cells, and so on.

Global Electronic Special Gases Key Players:

Linde Gas

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Praxair

Showa Denko

Sumitomo

Mitsui Chemical

Middlesex Gases

SCI Analytical

In 2018, the market share of gas companies such as Air Products & Chemicals, Air Liquide Group, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Praxair Group, and Linde Group accounted for more than 80%.

Electronic Special Gases refers to some chemical gases used in the production process of semiconductors, such as extension, ion injection, blending, washing, and mask formation, that is, electronic gases in the gas category, such as high purity SiH4, PH3, AsH3, B2H6, N2O, NH3, SF6, NF3, CF4, BCl3, BF3, HCl, Cl2, etc. These gases make the silicon wafers have semiconductor properties through different processes, and also determine the performance, integration and yield of integrated circuits. During semiconductor production, a special gas

A certain impurity in the body exceeds the standard, which will cause serious defects in the quality of the chip. In serious cases, the entire production line will be contaminated or even completely paralyzed due to the diffusion of unqualified gas. Therefore, electronic gas is the key material of the manufacturing process and is the veritable “blood” of the electronics industry.

Application

Gases

Deposition

Ammonia (NH3), Dichlorosilane (SiH2Cl2), Disilane (Si2H6), Hexachlorodisilane (Si2Cl6), Monomethylsilane (MMS), Nitric oxide (NO), Nitrous oxide (N2O), Oxygen (O2), Silane (SiH4), Trichlorosilane (SiHCl3), Trimethylsilane (3MS), Tungsten hexafluoride (WF6)

Etch

Boron trichloride (BCl3), Carbon dioxide (CO2), Carbon monoxide (CO), Chlorine (Cl2), Chlorine trifluoride (ClF3), Difluoromethane- Halocarbon 32 (CH2F2), Fluorine (F2), Fluorine Nitrogen mixture (20% F2/N2 mixture), Hexafluoro-1, 3-butadiene – Halocarbon 2316 (C4F6), Hexafluoroethane – Halocarbon 116 (C2F6), Hydrogen bromide (HBr), Hydrogen chloride (HCl), Hydrogen fluoride (aHF), Methyl fluoride – Fluoromethane – Halocarbon 41 (CH3F), Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), Octofluorocyclobutane – Halocarbon 318 (C4F8), Octofluorocyclopentene – Halocarbon 1418 (C5F8),Octofluoropropane-Halocarbon 218 (C3F8), Silicon tetrafluoride (SiF4)

Doping

Arsine (AsH3), Boron-11 trifluoride (11BF3), Diborane (B2H6), Diborane (11B2H6), Germane (GeH4), Phosphine (PH3) Trimethyl-Boron (TMB)

Others

Argon (Ar), Helium (He), Hydrogen (H2), Hydrogen sulphide (H2S), Nitrogen (N2),

There are more than 30 commonly used high-purity special gases, which can be mainly divided into alkane, halide gas and other gases. They are flammable, explosive, highly toxic, etc. They are difficult to produce and have high value.

Electronic Special Gases Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics & Semiconductors

Refrigeration

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

In 2017, downstream applications in electronics, petrochemicals, and medical and environmental protection accounted for 40%, 40%, and 10%, respectively. According to the Prospective Industry Research Institute, China’s electronics specialty gas market has a scale of 12 billion yuan, with a CAGR of 13.4% in the past 9 years. Downstream integrated circuits, display panels, solar energy, and LED accounted for 42%, 37%, 13%, and 8%, respectively. At present, the fluorine-containing series of electronic gases in the global electronic gas account for about 30% of its total. It is mainly used for cleaning agents, etchant, but also for dopants, film-forming materials, etc.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Electronic Special Gases market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electronic Special Gases industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Electronic Special Gases YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -17% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 553 million in 2019. The market size of Electronic Special Gases will reach US$ 924 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2026.

China’s special gases gradually developed with the rise of the domestic electronics industry in the 1980s, and with the development of medical, food, environmental protection and other industries, the application areas and product types have been continuously enriched. Due to the obvious gaps in technology, processes and equipment. In the early stage of development, special gas products basically depended on imports.

At present, through years of continuous research and development and investment, China Gas Corporation, represented by Huate, has realized the import substitution of IC with high-purity carbon dioxide, high-purity hexafluoroethane, and photolithography gas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Special Gases Market

The global Electronic Special Gases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Special Gases Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthesis

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Flat Panel

Solar Cells

Other

Global Electronic Special Gases Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electronic Special Gases market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Electronic Special Gases Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include Linde Gas, Air Products, America Gas, Central Glass, Kanto, Mitsui Chemical, Anderson, SK Materials, Shandong FeiYuan technology, Showa Denko, Sumitomo, etc