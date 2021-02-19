Accounting Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

The global Accounting Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing

Major applications as follows:

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Major Type as follows:

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Solutions Accounting Software

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

