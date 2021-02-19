Business Process Management Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

The global Business Process Management (BPM) market stands at USD 6.96 Billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% during 2016-2021 to reach USD 14.89 Billion by 2021. The Business Process Management market is showing rapid growth.

The global Business Process Management market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

IBM Corp.

Ricoh

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp

SAPSE

TIBCO Software

WebMethodsI

Appian Corp.

360 Group

BizFlow Corp

EMC Corp.

Pegasystems

Inc.

Ultimus

Major applications as follows:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Major Type as follows:

Automation

Process Modelling

Content & Document Management

Monitoring & Optimization

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

