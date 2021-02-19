Global Food Service Contractors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2022

Summary

Global food service contractors market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for food service contractors. Emerging market growth, public and private investments in healthcare and education, busy lifestyles, growth in the airline industry globally is driving the demand for food service contractors. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on food service contractors to reduce costs and improve food quality.

The market for food service contractors reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expectedto grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2022.

The market for food service contractors is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior and others.

Business Establishments accounted for the largest share of the market for food service contractors in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from Healthcare Institutions which is forecastedto grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included rapid growth in elderly population and increasingincidences of chronic diseases and also due to increased public and private investments in thehealthcare industry in emerging markets

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for food service contractors, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness thefastest growth in the food service contractors market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed byAsia-Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

China is the largest market in terms of value in the food service contractors market. India and the UK are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively. The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent food safety regulations, logistic challenges and shortage of skilled labor.Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the food service contractors market by the type of establishments it caters to. These include healthcare, educational institutions and industries/services.

Report Includes:

– 94 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for food service contractors

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 through 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information about the use of IoT-enabled kitchen equipment

– Discussion about the impact of online food delivery companies and preference for healthy food options

– Insight into government initiatives, regulatory bodies and major associations

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market including Aramark Corporation, Autogrill S.p.A., Compass Group plc, Elior Group S. A., and Sodexo S.A