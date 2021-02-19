Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report studies the Blood Banking market, and blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating, and storing blood. A blood bank is a center where blood gathered as a result of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “blood bank” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed (to reduce the risk of transfusion related adverse events). However, it sometimes refers to a collection center, and indeed some hospitals also perform collection.
Blood and blood products can be applied in Hospital, Clinic and Other. The most of Blood and blood products is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 56.6 % in 2017.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) industry.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 30210 million in 2019. The market size of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market in terms of revenue.
Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market.
The following players are covered in this report:
American Red Cross
Japan Red Cross Society
New York Blood Center
Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation
America’s Blood Centers
Canadian Blood Services
Shire (Baxalta)
CSL
Grifols
Octapharma
Kedrion
LFB Group
Biotest
BPL
RAAS
CBPO
Hualan Bio
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang
Abbott
Beckman Coulter
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories
bioMérieux
Cerus
Haemonetics
Immucor
Fresenius Kabi
MacoPharma
Ortho-Clinical
Terumo BCT
Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Breakdown Data by Type
Whole Blood
Red Blood Cell
Platelet
Plasma
White Blood Cell
Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Breakdown Data by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
