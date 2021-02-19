Global Technologies for Smart Glass Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Summary

The term smart glass is a popular term which refers to a group of chromogenic materials that change or alter their light transmission properties when voltage, heat or light is applied. This is known as “electric frosting” and can be done via a wall switch, light sensors, movement sensors or a remote control. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, blocking few or all wavelengths of light to let light pass through.

Typically, smart glass is an entire glass sheet which is manufactured exactly for this purpose, but some manufacturers offer cheaper alternative of pasting electronically-controlled laminates into existing surfaces. Such laminates have a lower lifespan and are not recommended for commercial applications. There are numerous different terms used for smart glass such as switch glass, switchable glass, smart windows, switchable windows, intelligent glass, liquid crystal glass, dynamic glass, LCD glass, PDLC glass, electronic glass, dimmable glass, clear to opaque glass, electric glass and self-tinting windows according to the end-user industry.

The origin of smart glass was somewhere around 1704 when the first electrochromic material was discovered, but interest in smart glass technology has experienced significant growth only during the past 40 years. In the beginning of the 1970s, the number of research activities resulting in patent applications and issued patents related to smart glass increased rapidly, leading to the development of improved fabrication processes, advanced properties and an increased number of applications spanning many industrial sectors.

In this report, the term smart glass refers to active chromogenic materials (ACVs). Passive chromogenic materials (PCVs) such as thermochromic and photochromic materials are also included under the smart glass definition. Smart glass has current and potential use across diverse industry sectors, including construction, transportation, aerospace, electronics, optoelectronics, consumer products, optics, energy, sensors and healthcare. This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of smart glass types and fabrication methods, and details current and emerging end-user industries for these materials. As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for smart glass-based products was

$REDCATED billion in 2016 and it is estimated to be valued at $REDCATED billion in 2017.

The global smart glass market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years. The market has continued to expand and new technological developments and industry changes have also taken place. Increased use in the transportation and aerospace sector and general improving global economic conditions are the main drivers for this expansion, which corresponds to a CAGR of REDCATED% during the period from 2017 through 2022. Thetransportation and aerospace sectors are projected to generate revenues of $REDCATED billion in 2022,accounting for REDCATED% of the total market in the same year. Sales of smart glass for this

sector aregenerated primarily by their utilization in automotive rearview mirrors.

The construction sector represents another sizeable share of the market (13.0% of the total) with total estimated 2016 revenues of $REDCATED million, whereas the electronics and optoelectronics represent amuch smaller combined market share of REDC ATED%.Report Scope

The scope of the report covers an overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of smart glass and an analysis of global market trends, with market data for 2016 considered the base year, 2017 the estimate year and a forecast for 2022 with a projection of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during 2017 to 2022. Market data in value and volume is provided at global and regional level for all major technologies and end-user industries of smart glass.

The report covers discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the smart glass market. The report has a review of smart glass technology, including materials and fabrication processes and identifies the current and emerging end-user industries for this technology. It also explains the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regional dynamics of the global smart glass market, current trends within the industry and presents the growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, U.K., China, India and others.

The different technologies of smart glass considered in the report includes electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, suspended particle, micro-blind and polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices. The report further includes discussion of end-user industries such as transportation and aerospace, construction, electronics and optoelectronics, and other end-user industries.

The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape which includes the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of major manufacturers, along with their key events, latest process developments and market shares in the global smart glass market.

Report includes

– 45 data table and 54 additional tables

– Coverage of industrial evolution and milestones in the history of smart glass

– An overview of technology, including materials and fabrication processes, and identification of the current and emerging end-user industries

– Discussion of the technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the smart glass market

– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Armor Usa, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Iglass Technology Inc., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Murakami Corp., Saint-Gobain, Smart Glass Systems Inc.ACREO/PAPERDISPLAY

