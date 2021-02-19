Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Summary

The healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable changes in the last decade due to the increase in the use of innovative products and therapies by healthcare facilities. The evolution of dialysis technology has contributed to the development of the healthcare sector. Researchers are focusing on innovating products and machines for dialysis. Companies producing dialysis products are investing more on R&D. Home dialysis and portable dialysis machines are gaining popularity among patients suffering from endstage kidney diseases, kidney failure or acute kidney injury.

In the last decade, there have been many advances in renal dialysis equipment, consumables and accessories. Key players in this industry include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic Plc. and others.

In the previous version of this report, the dialysis market was studied based on type, region and application. The report categorized the dialysis market by type under hemodialysis equipment, peritoneal dialysis solutions, dialysis accessories and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). The previous report discussed the regional dialysis market for countries like the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, China, India, etc. separately and then discussed the rest of the world. Dialysis accessories were analyzed by category: catheters, dialyzers, blood tubing sets and A.V. fistula needles.

In this report, the dialysis market is studied based on type, end-user, application and region. The report is categorized under the dialysis equipment, dialysate & other solutions and dialysis accessories like catheters, dialyzers, blood tubing sets and A.V. fistula needles. The report discusses the end user such as medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. Hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) are the categories under the market by application. The regional markets are analyzed for North America, Europe and emerging markets.

The hemodialysis modality is still leading the dialysis market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2022, while in the previous report it was growing at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2018. This may bedue to the growth in the peritoneal dialysis and CRRT market, which despite having lower market sharesthan hemodialysis, are growing at a very fast pace. In the previous report, the market was divided intodialysis accessories, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis equipment and CRRT. The market fordialysis accessories was predicted to reach REDACTED billion in value and increase at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2018, while in the current report, the market is expected to reach

REDACTED after increasing at aCAGR of REDACTED from 2017 through 2022. Peritoneal dialysis solutions were expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED by 2018, while in the current report the expected CAGR is REDACTED. Unlike the previous report, which did not discuss end users, the current report divides them into medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. With the increased global incidence of dialysis patients, medical center dialysis is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022. In-home dialysis is also gaining in popularity with the advance in home dialysis equipment.

The previous report analyzed the dialysis market for major countries like the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, China, India, etc., separately and then discussed the rest of the world, whereas the current report analyzes the dialysis market for North America, Europe and emerging markets. In the previous report, the U.S., U.K. and Canada combined were expected to reach REDACTED through 2018. France,Germany, Italy and Spain together were expected to reach REDACTED by 2018. In the current report, North America is the leader in the global renal dialysis market with a CAGR of REDACTED through 2022.Itslead is undoubtedly helped by the presence of so many major players in the area. The rise in research expenditures, the deterioration in human health conditions and the need for novel and effective therapy is helping the European dialysis market to grow. Emerging markets are expected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2022. Asia is a growing market for renal dialysis because of the patient population pool,and the increase in the number of end-stage renal disease patients in the emerging markets has resultedin the growth of dialysis in these countries.Report Scope

This report focuses on the global market for renal dialysis and provides an updated review of market trends and applications in the dialysis industry. The report deals with various types of dialysis available, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

The report looks at the various products used in dialysis, including standalone and portable dialysis equipment, dialysate, and other solutions such as medicines and purified water, and consumables such as catheters, dialyzers, A.V. fistula needles, blood tubing sets, etc.

The report also covers the market for renal dialysis products by end user. The end users of renal dialysis tools covered in this report are broadly divided into two categories: medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis.

The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and emerging markets. North America includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K., etc. Emerging markets include countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the renal dialysis industry. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, NxStage Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., DaVita Inc. and Nipro Medical Corp. are some of the key players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry.

Report Includes

– 45 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for renal dialysis equipment and accessories

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– In-depth examination of product segments, including individual revenue forecasts, drivers, restraints, and technology and product developments

– A look at how companies active in this space have focused on product differentiation based on cost-effective value propositions sought by customers

– Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the market are, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care And Medtronic PlcALLMED MEDICAL GMBH

