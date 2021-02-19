WATER TREATMENT SYSTEMS Research Report 2015-2020

Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market research report, Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market forecast , Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market trend , Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market share, Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market size, Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market analysis

Market Analysis

The water treatment systems (point of entry) market will develop at a healthy CAGR between 2016- 2021, according to the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Water treatment, is the treatment of water for making it ideal for specific end-uses such as river flow maintenance, industrial water supply, irrigation, and drinking. Sedimentation, distillation, water softener, reverse osmosis, filtration, and others are its different technologies. Owing to its alluring features and benefits, water treatment systems (point of entry) have wide infrastructure, industrial, and commercial applications.

Various factors are propelling the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market. As per the MRFR report, such factors include growth in infrastructure, rapid urbanization, technological developments, growing water pollution levels, rising health awareness, increasing urban population, and stringent government regulations to curb water contamination.

The high price of water treatment equipment, the need for timely maintenance and other associated expenses, and the COVID-19 impact may deter the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market based on application and technology.

By technology, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market is segmented into sedimentation, distillation, water softener, reverse osmosis, filtration, and others. The filtration segment is again segmented into bio sand filter, mechanical filters, and activated carbon filters. Of these, the filtration segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market is segmented into infrastructure, industrial, and commercial.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Growing adoption in China and India, rapid industrialization, increased water-borne diseases, huge investments in research and technology, China undertaking massive changes in water sanitation and supply to overcome economic disparity, increasing urbanization, increasing population, and growing demand for fresh drinking water are adding to the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market growth in the region. Additional factors adding market growth include growing health concerns, stringent government regulations to purify water from cleaning raw materials, and easy availability of raw materials.

In Europe, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. High demand for superior quality systems from different major end users such as non-residential and residential applications and focus on addressing challenges like changes in demographics, the emergence of pollutants, and climate change are adding to the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market growth in the region.

In North America, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Implementation of Safe Drinking Water Act by the US EPA and several financial & technical programs to safeguard residents against the imminent threat of infections is adding to the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market growth in the region.

In the RoW, the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the global water treatment systems (point of entry) market report include Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, The Dow Chemical, Company, Pentair PLC., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Culligan International, and 3M Company.

