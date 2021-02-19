Global Smart Diapers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The global smart diapers market is thriving on the launching of innovative baby products. Smart diapers are well-designed with sensors and adhesives that provide assistance in monitoring the state of the diapers. If it senses anything then it alerts the caregiver so that babies do not suffer from any kind of symptoms associated with longer exposure to the wetness of diapers. The market is witnessing a rapid down in the price as a direct impact of the competition. In addition, the rising reach of the e-commerce industry is expected to provide better assistance to the user. There are other factors like high birth rate in developing countries, better advancement in the technological sector inspires new innovations, growing acquaintance with smart devices, and others can trigger better market growth.

All these factors are going to inflate the smart diapers market size and help it achieve a USD 5.2 bn market value by 2025. The smart diapers market share would grow with 6.6% CAGR between 2019 and 2025, which as per Market Research Future (MRFR) is the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global market report on smart diapers includes a segmentation that relies on the type, end user, and distribution channel. Such an analysis would inspire better market understanding and facilitate planning for the coming years.

By type, the global market for smart diapers covers non-disposable and disposable. The disposable segment is larger in size and is convenient in terms of use owing to which it is witnessing such growth. The non-disposable segment can enjoy significant growth as the sensor is detachable and can provide guidance to parents regarding wetness.

By the end-user, the market report covering smart diapers can be segmented into baby and adult. The baby segment is witnessing hike as it aids caregivers in monitoring sleep and other various cycles of a baby. The adult segment has a higher market coverage and it would be boosted by a growing number of geriatric population.

By distribution channel, the global market for smart diapers can be segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-bases segment has convenience stores, specialty stores, and supermarkets and hypermarkets. This segment has a better market reach. By non-store-based, the market mostly covers e-commerce sites that are getting high traction due to people showing an increasing preference for such methods.

Regional Analysis:

The regional-specific analysis for the smart diapers has several zones in focus that includes North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific as major market contributors with friendly-demographic scenarios. The North America market is currently leading the charge as the number of working parents is quite high. In addition, the market also has a huge number of geriatric takers who use these diapers to reduce the workload of caregivers. In Europe, similar growth can be achieved as the increasing public awareness has started fuelling the demand. The region is also known for its use of sophisticated technologies, which can assist in the growth.

In the Asia Pacific region, a massive population would boost the regional market and it would be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization can make sure that the market gets better traction. The global market is witnessing an advanced setup of the e-commerce sector, which is helping in the market percolation of smart diapers. But in many cases, the price becomes a decisive factor that can hold back the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies making profit from the global market for smart diapers are Kimberly-Clark Corporation- (Huggies) (India), Procter & Gamble Company (Pampers) (US), Simavita (AlertPLUS) (Australia), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best) (US), ElderSens (US), Monit Corporation (US), Abena A/S (Abri-Form) (Denmark), Opro9 (Taiwan), Smart Bottoms (US), Pixie Scientific (US), Sinopulsar (Taiwan), Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Canada), Smartipants (US), Enka Hygiene (Turkey), Bambo Nature USA (US), and others.

In December 2019, Smardii announced that it would launch a smart early detection system, fully-connected for a diaper monitoring system that is expected to boost the smart diaper industry.

