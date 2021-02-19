Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei(CN)

Atkins(UK)

Cisco Systems(US)

AT&T(US)

Verizon Wireless(US)

Vodafone(UK)

Telefónica(ES)

Sekisui House(JP)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

Tokyo Gas(JP)

NEC Corporation(JP)

Schneider Electric(FR)

Siemens(DE)

Microsoft(US)

Hitachi(JP)

IBM(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Toshiba(JP)

Oracle(US)

ABB Group(CH)

Panasonic(JP)

SAP SE(DE)

Silver Spring Networks(US)

General Electric(US)

Itron(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy

Mobility & Transport

ICT

BPO

Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Cities

Medium Cities

Large Cities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

