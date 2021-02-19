Global Neem Extract Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The recently published article on the neem extract market by Market Research Future (MRFR) shows an incredible growth on the cards. With a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021), the market can exceed the anticipated valuation by the end of 2021. Derived from the bark, seeds, and leaves, neem extract has a lot of nutrients that can be useful in healthcare and pharmaceutical. It also has a significant impact on agriculture. Its takers have risen in number as it is organic and full of medicinal properties. Neem extracts can be used for asthma, constipation, cough, diabetes, gastric ulcers, periodontal diseases, urinary tract infection, indigestion, among many others.

MRFR report on the neem extract market includes segmental analysis for a better understanding of the market, factors that can make a lasting impact upon the market. At the same time, expert views and detailed updates regarding the company portfolio can help in a holistic purview of the market.

The global market can experience a significant rise in the product sale owing to the gradually rising popularity of the neem extract. Pharmaceutical companies are pitching in with great gusto to maximize the profit by developing drugs that can be used without side-effects. Countries who are promoting chemical-free vegetables find neem extract useful in agriculture. Such extensive percolation would help the market find new avenues of prosperity.

Segmentation:

MRFR report segments the neem extract market by type and by application for a better understanding of the market.

By type, the global neem extract market can be segmented into seed extract, leaf extract, and a bark extract.

On the basis pf the application, the global neem extract market can be segmented into agriculture, animal feed, and personal care & pharmaceuticals. In personal care and pharmaceuticals, neem extract has great command as the product is an excellent chemical-free substitute for several medicines. Its medicinal properties are good for rashes, cuts, and other skin-related problems. Simultaneously, the digestive system gets the proper boost from the product. Neem extract also finds vast utility as a product to maintain hygiene. Hence, the market can expect substantial growth in personal care and pharmaceuticals sector.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR breaks down the geographical reading of the neem extract market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC is driving the market ahead by increasing the production and catering to a huge demand that is already there. The product is particularly popular in countries like India where the Ayurveda is promoting the product substantially. Alternative medicine market is quite strong and thrives on several plant-based medicines such as neem. The product is also witnessing substantial investment from governments and other private bodies which can ensure the regional market growth.

In Europe and North America, neem extract is fast gaining popularity for being an organic product. The market is expected to show a substantial rise during the forecast period owing to the shift in consumer pattern where opting for natural.

Competitive Analysis:

The report published by MRFR includes a study of strategic moves in the neem extract market made by several market titans such as E.I.D-Parry (India) Limited, Agro Extract Limited, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd, P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd, GreeNeem Agri Private Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd, Parker India Group, Ozone Biotech Pvt Ltd, The Indian Neem Tree Company, and, Bros India Group.

Recently, a pesticide has been developed by extracting bioactive triterpenoids from neem extracts by using enzymes. This can substantially boost organic farming. The study was funded by the Dirección General de Educación Superior Universitaria.

