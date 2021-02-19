Global Data Center Security Research Report 2022

Data Center Security Market by Component (Solutions and Services) for Financial Services, IT and Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the data center security market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the data center security market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the data center security market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global data center security market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the data center security market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the data center security market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the data center security market by segmenting the market based on component application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented by solution and services. Solution segment is further fragmented into logical security and physical security. Services included in data center security market are consulting, integration and deployment and managed services. On the basis of Application wise, the data center security market is segmented into financial services, IT and telecom, government, education, healthcare, media entertainment and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global data center security market include Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. are some of the prominent vendors in the market. The other key vendors include CheckPoint Software Technologies Limited, Dell Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Honeywell International, Citrix Systems, Inc., EMC Corp, McAfee Inc. (Intel Corp.), and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, among other.

The report segments global data center security market as follows:

Global Data Center Security Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solution

Logical security

Physical Security

Services

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Managed services

Global Data Center Security Market: Application Segment Analysis

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Financial Services

IT and telecom

Government

Education

Healthcare

Media entertainment

Others

Global Data Center Security Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

