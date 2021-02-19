Global M2M Platform Research Report 2026

Global M2M Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

M2M Platform market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global M2M Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Jasper Technologies

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solutions

Xively

Amdocs

Digi International

Kore Wireless

PTC

Aeris

Bosch Software Innovations

Comarch

Cumulocity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GSM

GPRS

UMTS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

