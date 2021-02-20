Global Sportswear Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2017-2021

The combination of fashion and sportswear is the present-day trend of the sportswear market. Sportswear is worn during any physical exercise, so as to provide the wearer comfort. Sportswear includes T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, tracksuits, tennis shirts, polo shirts, shoes and others, which are worn while playing sports and doing other physical activities. The sportswear market includes various enterprises that are engaged in the manufacturing and retailing sports apparel and shoes.

Sportswear market is classified into sports apparel and sports footwear. North America is the largest sportswear market globally. It has the most advanced fitness market, along with other favorable dynamics. The global sportswear market holds huge potential with rapid innovations and increasing health consciousness among people. The growth factors of the market include rise in per capita spending on sportswear, popularity of outdoor recreation, increase in number of yoga participants, surge in fitness club members, and rise of e-commerce which has increased the online penetration of sportswear products worldwide.

The global sportswear market is trending with innovation, increasing health awareness, popularity of athlesiure, combination of smart clothing and growth of functional clothing. However, the market growth will be hindered by counterfeit product availability, increase in labor cost and low negotiation power of purchasers.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global sportswear market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market. The report profiles Nike, Inc., Adidas Group, VF Corporation and PUMA.

