Global COVID-19 Impact on IoT Managed Services Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of IoT Managed Services, including the following market information:

Global IoT Managed Services Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems, Oracle, IBM, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Honeywell International, Google, AT&T, General Electric, SAP, Intel, Amazon Web Services, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Security Management Services

Network Management Services

Infrastructure Management Services

Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Based on the Application:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

