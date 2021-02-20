Global COVID-19 Impact on Convergent Billing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Convergent Billing, including the following market information:

Global Convergent Billing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include EI Technologies Co., Ltd, Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Amdocs, CSG International, Alcatel-Lucent S.A, Orga Systems GmbH, Redknee, SAP S.E, Comverse Inc, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Customer relationship management

Mediation

Settlement and payment management

Voucher management

Based on the Application:

Fixed

Mobile

Broadband

TV

