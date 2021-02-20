IT Education and Training Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global IT Education and Training Scope and Market Size
IT Education and Training market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Education and Training market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2C
B2G
B2B
Market segment by Application, split into
It Infrastructure Training
Enterprise Application
Software Training
Cyber Security Training
Database
Big Data Training
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the IT Education and Training market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global IT Education and Training market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
SkillSoft
ExecuTrain
CGS
FireBrand
NIIT
CTU Training Solutions
Global Knowledge
QA
Learning Tree International
Infosec Institute
Onlc
NetCom Learning
