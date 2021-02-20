Global Gum Arabic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The global gum Arabic market is growing at a strong growth rate over the forecast period from 2018 to 2024, according to Market Research Future (MRFR), driven by the growing demand for gum Arabic from food and beverage and industries as a stabilizer, texturing, fat replacer, and thickening agent. The growing commercial power of consumers in developing parts of the world is likely to drive the demand for the various applications of gum Arabic in the coming years, leading to stable growth of the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2904

The growing demand for cold aerated beverages is likely to be a major driver for the global liquid gum arabic market over the forecast period. Gum Arabic is used in aerated drinks as a stabilizer and works by preventing the sugar from settling to the bottom and remaining attached to the beverage. This vital application of gum Arabic has made it a vital ingredient for the global beverage industry and is likely to remain the major driver for the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period. The growing demand for aerated beverages in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific as well as the steady demand in developed regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is likely to be a major driver for the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/arte/musica/lirica/681119.html

The growing demand for bakery foods, nutraceutical products, and personal care products is also likely to be a major driver for the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period. Gum Arabic plays a crucial role in these applications by maintaining the stability and consistency of the respective product and is likely to remain in demand over the forecast period due to its natural origin, which makes it immune from environmental regulations set to impact the food and beverage industry in the coming years. The growing demand for packaged food is also likely to be a key driver for the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://topsitenet.com/article/499653-car-air-purifier-market-emerging-trends-and-industry-analysis-2024/

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global gum Arabic market include Kapadia Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kantilal Brothers, AEP Colloids, Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd., Drytech Processes (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nexira, and TIC Gums.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/digital-health-market-growth-insights-sales-projection-future-trends-covid-19-impact-size-value-and-share-analysis-by-2025.html

Segmentation:

The global gum Arabic market has been segmented on the basis of species, function, application, and region.

On the basis of species, the global gum Arabic market is segmented into Acacia senegal and Vachellia seyal. Acacia senegal holds the majority market share in global gum arabic production and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period due to the widespread use of the species in gum production.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dermabrasion-market-demand-trend-growth-top-key-players-update-business-statistics-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-17

On the basis of function, the global gum Arabic market has been segmented into thickening agent, fat replacer, stabilizer, gelling agent, coating agent, texturant, and others. The application of gum Arabic as a thickening agent is the highest earning function segment in the global gum Arabic market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bakery foods, beverages, encapsulated flavors, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, personal care products, and others. Pharmaceutical application of gum Arabic is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the highly useful role played by gum Arabic in pharmaceutical formulations as a stabilizer.

Regional Analysis:

The global gum Arabic market is dominated by the Middle East and Africa region, where most of the world’s gum Arabic is cultivated. Sudan leads the global market in terms of production and is likely to remain the major contributor over the forecast period due to the presence of widespread acacia forests in the Sahel region of Africa.

Sudan is also the site of an innovative UN effort to make the local women self-dependent by training them to do various useful activities, including harvesting gum Arabic. This effort was initiated in 2017 and has so far resulted in an income increase for 87% of the participants. Thus, the gum Arabic market in the region is likely to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also home to a growing gum Arabic market, with China and India likely to emerge as leading producers of gum Arabic in the coming years.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]