Global IBS-C Drugs Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global IBS-C Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IBS-C Drugs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions

Nestle

Abbott Laboratories

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Pharma Ag

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

Ardelyx, Inc

Synthetic Biologics, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bama-Geve, SLU

Ferring BV

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Norgine B.V

Prometheus Laboratories Inc

Actavis Nordic A/S

Albireo Pharma Inc

Yuhan Corp

Astrazeneca Plc

The Menarini Group

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linaclotide

Lubiprostone

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IBS-C Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.