Global Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Low-calorie sweeteners are sugar substitutes with zero calories. These are artificial sweeteners which do not raise blood sugar level, making them an ideal sugar substitute for diabetic patients. As per the report that has been published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global low-calorie sweeteners market is projecting high growth potential during the forecast period of 2017-2024.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing application of artificial sweeteners in food and beverage industry has created multiple growth avenues for the global Low-Calorie Sweeteners industry. The increasing popularity of low-calorie diet and growing trend of weight loss through dieting are projecting positive influence on the growth of the global low-calories sweeteners market.

Rise in consumption of artificial sweeteners owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes is one of the major factors that are driving the global low calories sweeteners market towards higher verticals. The use of artificial sweeteners for manufacturing sugar-free tablets and sweeteners is also impacting positively on the growth of the global low-calorie sweeteners market.

However, increasing demand for natural products, high cost of artificial sweeteners as compared to natural sugar and health issues caused by low-calorie sweeteners such as allergies and intolerance are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the global low-calorie sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global low-calorie sweeteners market has been segmented based on type, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the low-calorie sweeteners market is segmented into artificial and natural. Based on application, the low-calorie sweeteners market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the low-calorie sweeteners market is segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment is sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores and others. The non-store-based segment includes e-commerce.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global low-calorie sweeteners market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North America region is dominating the global low-calorie sweeteners market owing to the increasing consumer demand for artificial sweeteners in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global low-calorie sweeteners market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and rise in production of low-calorie sweeteners in this region.

Industry Updates:

In January 2018, Gillco Ingredients and Cargill’s Food Ingredients and Bio industrial business in the United States have entered into a distribution agreement. Gillco will now have access to a broader portfolio of ingredients within Cargill’s sweeteners, starches, texturing solutions and edible oil businesses.

In March 2018, Fever-Tree, a British mixer brand has launched its new range of low-calorie mixers in the UK, which are made by blending fruit sugars as low-calorie sweeteners.

Key Players:

The major players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global low-calorie sweeteners market are Archer Daniels Midland (the U.S.), Tate & Lyle (the U.K.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.), Cargill Inc. (the U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (the U.S.), Celanese Corporation (the U.S.) and NutraSweet (the U.S.).

