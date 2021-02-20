LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solid State Lidar
Mechanical/Scanning Lidar
Market segment by Application, split into
OEM
Research
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Velodyne
ibeo
Quanergy Systems
Leddartech
Trilumina
Luminar
Phantom Intelligence
Hesai Tech
Leishen
