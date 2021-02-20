Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Scope and Market Size

Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Data Services

Apollo

Netmagic Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

VMWare

